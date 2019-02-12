Man suspected in violent attack on woman arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing, abducting and sexually assaulting a woman is now in custody.
Jordan M. Cissell, 25, of Louisville, was arrested Monday on rape, robbery, sodomy and kidnapping charges.
Cissell forced his way into the woman's car at gunpoint and robbed her before forcing her to drive him away from the location, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department arrest report.
The report goes on to say that Cissell sexually assaulted the woman.
Cissell is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.
