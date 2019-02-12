NAACP celebrates 110th anniversary

Since its inception, the Louisville branch has played a major role in eradicating the legal barriers of the past, has fought for quality in education, public accomodations, housing, employment, and voting," said Louisville branch president Raoul Cunningham. "The NAACP is needed now more than ever. While many of the challenges of racial injustice and inequality remain the same, today we also face more subtle and complex threats to equality, that at times can be harder to recognize and just as hard to overcome.