NAACP celebrates 110th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated its 110th anniversary on Tuesday.
Units all across the country, including Louisville celebrated the organizations success on Tuesday.
Founded on Feb. 12, 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s most widely recognized civil rights organization. Its more than one half-million members and supporters are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, leading grassroots campaigns for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization. In its early decades, the NAACP’s anti-lynching campaign was central to its agenda. During the civil rights era in the 1950s and 1960s, the group won significant legal victories, and today the NAACP has more than 2,200 branches and some half a million members world wide.
The mission of the organization is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people. The Louisville branch of the NAACP was formed in 1914.
Since its inception, the Louisville branch has played a major role in eradicating the legal barriers of the past, has fought for quality in education, public accomodations, housing, employment, and voting," said Louisville branch president Raoul Cunningham. "The NAACP is needed now more than ever. While many of the challenges of racial injustice and inequality remain the same, today we also face more subtle and complex threats to equality, that at times can be harder to recognize and just as hard to overcome.
On the 110th anniversary, the Louisville branch of the NAACP is encouraging all citizens to get involved in the NAACP. To become a member, click here.
