Purse missing since 1950s found at site of old Indiana high school

“Marty was found thanks to the power of social media,” Greater Clark County School spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez said in an email to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. “A family member came across our post, then shared it with Marty’s youngest son. I shared my contact information and was able to speak with him, as well as one of her daughters, this past weekend. I’m thrilled that I was able to connect with Marty’s family. She currently resides in Florida and the purse has been mailed to her. I hope this little piece of history brings back fond memories of her year at Jeffersonville High School. I also hope to answer the community’s burning question soon about who took Marty to prom.”