River Road restaurants go underwater, close until Ohio River receeds
The Ohio River has taken over Captain's Quarters, inside and out.
By Makayla Ballman | February 12, 2019 at 6:09 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, River House Restaurant and Raw Bar and Levee at the River House said they would stay open as long as they could, before River Road was overtaken by the rising Ohio River. On Tuesday, they made the announcement both restaurants would be closing until water levels go down.

Due to unforeseen weather circumstances, River House Restaurant and Raw Bar and Levee at the River House will be closed...

Nearby at Captain’s Quarters, Monday was spent packing up. Sandbags lined their doors on Tuesday, as water levels began to rise.

Sandbags line the front of Captain's Quarters. (Captain's Quarters)
Within an hour, the Ohio River had risen several feet.

A few hours later, they posted a video to Facebook, showing water from the Ohio River inside the restaurant. That video can be seen below.

Captain’s Quarters says they still hope to be back open within 2-4 weeks.

