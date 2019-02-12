River Road restaurants go underwater, close until Ohio River receeds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, River House Restaurant and Raw Bar and Levee at the River House said they would stay open as long as they could, before River Road was overtaken by the rising Ohio River. On Tuesday, they made the announcement both restaurants would be closing until water levels go down.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Restaurants along River Road brace for flooding
Nearby at Captain’s Quarters, Monday was spent packing up. Sandbags lined their doors on Tuesday, as water levels began to rise.
A few hours later, they posted a video to Facebook, showing water from the Ohio River inside the restaurant. That video can be seen below.
Captain’s Quarters says they still hope to be back open within 2-4 weeks.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.