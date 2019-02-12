SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Friday night/Saturday ... Cooler/colder air will be in place thanks to the Valentine’s Day front. Just how cold is still in question. A strong wave of low pressure will zip by during this period that will likely have snow on its north side, rain south. Where WAVE Country fits into this is still unclear. The modeling is excited about this for sure but you have to keep in mind that if they are too warm or cold on certain layers of the atmosphere, they can flip to a “big snow” to a chilly light rain from one model run to the next. We need more time to iron this one out but something to watch.