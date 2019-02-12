Whooping cough reported at 3 Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, have been reported in three Jefferson County Public Schools.
Cases have been reported among students at Kammerer Middle School, Stonestreet Elementary School and DuPont Manual High School, according to the Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Whooping cough is spread by coughing or sneezing and begins with symptoms similar to a cold.
The Department of Public Health and Wellness said people who are most at risk include:
- Newborn infants and infants less than 12 months of age
- Children who are not immunized or are behind on their shots
- Pregnant women
- Anyone with pre-existing health conditions that could be aggravated or made worse if they develop pertussis and have a severe cough (for example, persons with cystic fibrosis, asthma, heart or lung disease, or a weakened immune system)
Older children, adults and pregnant women are advised to get a Tdap booster to help protect themselves against whooping cough.
