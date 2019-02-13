Ambulance involved in crash in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.
The wreck was reported at 22nd and Chestnut Streets around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said the medical crew was not injured. There were no major injuries reported in the other vehicle.
The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, according to MetroSafe.
No other information was immediately available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
