Ambulance involved in crash in Russell neighborhood

Ambulance involved in crash in Russell neighborhood
The wreck was reported at 22nd and Chestnut Streets around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
By Sarah Jackson | February 13, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:40 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.

The wreck was reported at 22nd and Chestnut Streets around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said the medical crew was not injured. There were no major injuries reported in the other vehicle.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, according to MetroSafe.

No other information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.