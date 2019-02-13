Artist surprises Louisville shop owner with designs on boarded windows

Elizabeth Kizito said she loves the people of Louisville after she found her shop decorated one morning.
By Maira Ansari | February 13, 2019 at 5:46 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 5:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An act of kindness along Bardstown Road in Louisville has a shop owner thanking a stranger.

You may have had a delicious Kizito Cookie.

The creator of those cookies, business owner Elizabeth Kizito, took to Facebook to thank whoever decorated her boarded windows.

Kizito said she has been waiting on new windows for a month. People think she’s closed and it’s hurt her business.

On Monday, Kizito said on Facebook she found incredible artwork on her boarded up windows. It explains what all she has in her store -- cookies, African crafts and baked goods.

“An anonymous benefactor came in the night and made my shop beautiful!” she wrote.

Kizito added she loves the people in Louisville because they are “so kind and giving.”

Posted by Kizito Cookies on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Visit Kizito Cookies at 1398 Bardstown Road, near Edgeland Avenue, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

