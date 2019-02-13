Central High School inducts Hon. Denise Clayton into its Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Central High School honored one of its former students by inducting her into its Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Judge Denise Clayton is the first African American to be chief judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the Commonwealth.
During her induction, Clayton spoke to students about her path to creating her legacy.
Seeing Clayton go back to her roots at Central encouraged aspiring lawyer, activist and businessman Shaun Antone Wimberly Jr.
“My main thing is to aspire change in the world,” Wimberly said. “I can’t sit here and see the wrong doings in the world and not doing anything about it especially when I have the opportunity to.”
Clayton said she hopes students remember everyone gets to where they are because of the help of others. She wants students to go forward and be willing to risk failure to eventually reach their goals.
