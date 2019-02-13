Charlestown PD selling decals for Bertram family

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - Police in Charlestown, Indiana are selling decals for the family of Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Sgt. Bertram was killed in December while chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
There are two different, handmade window decals to choose from.
Each decal is $10, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Bertram Family’s memorial trip.
Sgt. Bertram’s family in blue and in blood will travel to Washington D.C. for the annual Police Week memorial services where law enforcement officers from all over the country will be honored.
The money will be used for lodging, travel, and meal expenses.
Decals are available at the Charlestown Police Department, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The police department asks that exact change be used to purchase the decals.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.