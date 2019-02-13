Diocese of Covington: CovCath students did not instigate incident at Lincoln Memorial

In truth, taking everything into account, our students were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening. Their reaction to the situation was, given the circumstances, expected and one might even say laudatory. These students had come to Washington, D.C. to support life. They marched peacefully with hundreds of thousands of others - young and old and in-between - to further the cause of life. These young high school students could never have expected what they experienced on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial while waiting for the busses to take them home. Their stance was surely a pro-life stance. I commend them."