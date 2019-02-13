2 Duke storms back to beat #16 UofL 71-69

“I’m really proud of my team,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “They played their tails off. We played as hard as we’ve played all year. We dominated the best team in the country for 30 something minutes and we have to figure out how to close games. I say we, that’s me, that’s all of our players. We’ve got to figure out to how finish games and close games when teams are in panic mode and they’re drawing up defenses in the sand. Give Duke great credit. Their kids never quit, they battled, they turned us over, it seemed like 1,000 times in the last four or five minutes, I am stunned. I love my group. I feel for them, as I said I thought we outplayed the best team in the country for a long time and our team will grow from this. As hard as it is to accept, we’re gonna grow from it and there will be better times.”