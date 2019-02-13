FORECAST: More rain and a snow chance to end the week

ALERTS
- Light snow accumulations possible overnight Friday/early Saturday
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 2 PM WEDNESDAY)
Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 27.93’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast Max Rise: 28.5’ (Thursday PM)
Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 59.23’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast Max Rise: 59.6’ (Thursday PM)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What a difference a day with sun makes!
We’ll keep with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday as the next weather maker moves in our direction.
Valentine’s Day will become mostly cloudy with pockets of drizzle possible. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s by afternoon. Rain chances will be on the increase late Thursday evening as a front approaches.
Temperatures drop back into the 40s for highs on Friday. An area of low pressure will move to our south late Friday night into early Saturday morning. With cold air in place we could see a period of wet snow along a north of I-64 with a mix or just rain south. At this point a light accumulation would be possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Highs on Saturday will rebound back near 40 degrees and any potential issues would be quickly resolved.
Another rainmaker moves in by late Sunday. The pattern stays active with yet another rain or snow chance early next week.
The additional precipitation will keep rivers at or above flood stage.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 38°
THURSDAY: Clouds increase, showers late (40% chance). HIGH: 57°
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow after midnight (40% chance). HIGH: 47°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 27.93’ FORECAST – 28.5’ (THURSDAY PM)
- 32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
- 30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
- 29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
- 28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
- 27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
- 26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
- 24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
- 23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 59.23’ FORECAST – 59.6’ (THURSDAY PM)
- 65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
- 59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
- 58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
- 55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
