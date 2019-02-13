FORECAST: More rain and a snow chance to end the week

Temperatures drop back into the 40s for highs on Friday. An area of low pressure will move to our south late Friday night into early Saturday morning. With cold air in place we could see a period of wet snow along a north of I-64 with a mix or just rain south. At this point a light accumulation would be possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Highs on Saturday will rebound back near 40 degrees and any potential issues would be quickly resolved.