JCPS: Additional mental health support is a go, Gilmore Lane parents still fight, and more

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Pollio said. “We are in the middle of trying to address many issues and make a lot of changes and its tough, difficult work. So, I haven’t even really had the time to think about it being one year. In a way it seems like seven years and in a way, it seems like just yesterday. But you know, I’m happy with the progress but we’ve got a long way to go.”