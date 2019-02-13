Kentucky mothers work to keep guns away from domestic violence abusers

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A group of Kentucky Mothers took to the Capitol in hopes of making it harder for proven domestic violence abusers to own guns.
Moms Demand Action leaders said they want to see Kentucky law aligned with federal laws when it comes to guns and domestic violence.
Supporter Pat Quiggins said the organization is proposing SB 177, which would temporarily take guns away from those convicted of domestic violence.
After a period of time, Quiggins said gun owners would be able to go back to court and convince a judge to give their guns back.
Moms Demand Action leaders said that’s federal law, 29 other states have passed it, but local law enforcement in Kentucky does not have the authority to carry it out.
Quiggins said her sister was a Moore High School teacher, who was killed in a domestic violence situation, which she said could’ve been prevented if stiffer laws were on the books.
“Sad to say, my brother-in-law was very dangerous, people involved in the case knew he was dangerous, but there were no background checks," Quiggins said. "Over the course of that period, he bought one gun after the other and he’d get rid of one and get another one.”
Moms Demand Action leaders also applauded the working group that crafted Senate Bill 1- the school safety bill.
They said they spoke to the working group throughout the process in hopes of preventing any measures that would arm teachers.
Those ultimately weren’t included in the bill.
It would promote the staffing of more school resource officers.
