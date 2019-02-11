Kentucky’s Real ID changes could cut organ donor registrations in half

“About 7 to 10,000 people register every single month through their circuit clerks office and so we expect that number to be cut in half just as the audience, the number of people asked are going to be cut in half," said Shelley Snyder, the Executive Director of Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust for Life. “We already see this happen where there happens to be a month where less people get their drivers license, well less people are joining the registry, so we already know that that happens.”