KSP: Ohio abduction victim shot by suspect, who was wearing bulletproof vest

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - New details have been released in the deadly shooting of a suspect and the victim stemming from an abduction in Ohio, that ended in Oldham County on Monday.
Kentucky State Police said during a press conference on Wednesday Skylar Williams, 20, died after being shot by the suspect, Ty’rell Pounds, 24. Both of the deceased were from Mansfield, Ohio, about an hour north of Columbus. Pounds and Williams had a young son together.
Police said Williams was abducted from the Ohio State University campus on Monday.
Later that day, around 3:24 p.m., the first call came into KSP Post 5 reporting a woman in distress at the Valero gas station in Gallatin, Kentucky, according to KSP. The Dodge Caravan, driven by Pounds, then sped off toward I-71 Southbound.
Troopers were dispatched to the area in an attempt to locate and stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield on I-71 in Henry County, leading police to follow the vehicle into Oldham County. Police used stop sticks to stop the vehicle, according to KSP, but were unsuccessful.
Police said Pounds then took Exit 14, which leads to Pewee Valley and Crestwood, and attempted to re-enter the interstate. Trooper Joey Brown, a five-year veteran of the agency, performed a legal intervention called a “pit maneuver” in order to prevent Pounds from going further. This is when officers “pit” the vehicle in order to cause a spin-out. Trooper Joey Brown with KSP conducted the pit, causing the van driven by Pounds to spin 180 degrees.
The van then went into reverse, hitting Trooper Brown’s car and peeling back his door, temporarily trapping him inside.
Once Trooper Brown was able to get out of his vehicle he then rushed to the car to apprehend Pounds. Upon noticing Pounds’ gun, Brown then fired several rounds, resulting in Pounds’ death at the scene, according to KSP. Pounds was wearing a Kevlar bullet proof vest, so some of the shots didn’t penetrate. Some struck him above or on the side of the vest.
Brown then tended to Williams who had sustained a single gunshot wound to chest. Police said on Wednesday that shot was fired from Pounds’ weapon, not the Trooper Brown’s gun.
“She had been shot through the left arm, exited the underarm, then penetrated the left side of her chest,” KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said. “That bullet was located in an autopsy the next morning in the right side of her torso.”
Trooper Brown attempted to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet, but was unable to save Williams’ life. She was later pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital.
“We’re all saddened that she’s no longer with us, but these troopers did everything in their power to save her life,” Sanders said.
Trooper Brown was described by Sanders as an “exemplary officer,” who serves as a model for other law enforcement personnel. Brown has no disciplinary action in his file and was assigned to Post 5 Campbellsburg in 2015.
He’s been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
Sanders said KSP troopers knew nothing about the abduction in Ohio when the pursuit was occurring. Before the incident, Pounds posted a note on Facebook alluding to the potential deaths of himself and Williams. KSP officers were not aware of this post prior to the shooting, according to Sanders.
“They responded in the way in which they’re trained and I’m proud of the way they handled themselves,” Sanders said.
KSP said that Pounds’ mother responded to the news of the shooting by apologizing to officers and telling them her son wanted to become an Ohio State Trooper. Pounds, who had graduated from the Mansfield Police Academy, also asked his son to become a state trooper in his Facebook post. He also apologized to his family, telling them there was nothing they could have done to stop him.
An official motive for the incident has not been released.
