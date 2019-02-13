Late tip in gives #19 LSU 73-71 win over #5 UK

"It’s another one, do you remember we lost in the Final Four where there was a goal, a shot clock violation and they said it was not reviewable and then they changed the rule to say, why would you want to lose a game on a shot clock violation and it’s easy to go check? Well this one is easy to go check too, just go check it. Why would you not? Why would that not be reviewable, so we’re like Wilt Chamberlain, we change rules, so I don’t know, " UK head coach John Calipari said.