Late tip in gives #19 LSU 73-71 win over #5 UK

(WAVE) - A Kavell Bigby-Williams tipped in a Skylar Mays miss at the buzzer to give #19 LSU (20-4, 10-1 SEC) a 73-71 win over #5 UK in Rupp Arena.
The play was reviewed to make sure it beat the buzzer, but goal tending is not reviewable.
"It’s another one, do you remember we lost in the Final Four where there was a goal, a shot clock violation and they said it was not reviewable and then they changed the rule to say, why would you want to lose a game on a shot clock violation and it’s easy to go check? Well this one is easy to go check too, just go check it. Why would you not? Why would that not be reviewable, so we’re like Wilt Chamberlain, we change rules, so I don’t know, " UK head coach John Calipari said.
PJ Washington lead Kentucky with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
UK lead 40-32 at the half, and 44-35 on a Washington basket with 18:13 to play.
The Tigers got back in the game with point guard Tremont Waters controlling the pace. He finished with 15 points, including 8-8 from the line.
The Cats are now 20-4, 9-2 in the SEC. They host #1 Tennessee (22-1, 10-0) on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.