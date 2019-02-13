In letter to Fischer, Bevin blasts mayor for being ‘oblivious’ to pension crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday sent a letter to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and it had nothing to do with Valentine’s Day.
Bevin's 2.5-page letter suggested Fischer is "oblivious" to Kentucky's ongoing pension crisis, adding that the mayor must "report the facts as they exist and not as you would wish them to be."
That second jab was in response to Fischer's blaming the "increased pension obligation by Frankfort," as Bevin pointed out in the opening sentence of the letter.
Annual Required Contribution payments made to the County Employees Retirement System are "based on assumptions for investment returns, payroll growth, inflation and life expectancy of retirees." Bevin claimed that Metro Louisville's ARC payments "were significantly less than they should have been due to gross mismanagement of the actuarial and investment processes."
The governor also blasted his predecessor, Steve Beshear, whose Kentucky Retirement Systems board appointees "used bogus assumptions to keep the ARC payments for CERS employers artificially low," Bevin wrote before re-directing his criticism back to Fischer.
"This may have seemed like 'good politics' because it hid and delayed difficult budget questions for CERS employers such as Metro Louisville Government, but it made the pension crisis significantly worse in the long run," he wrote.
This all may seem like inside baseball to some, but Bevin also used some more relatable language in another dig at Fischer as he ended the letter.
"The days of blindly kicking the can down the road are over," he wrote. "Our public employees and retirees deserve better."
Fischer is expected to respond to Bevin’s letter at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, during which Fischer will outline proposed new revenue aimed at preventing budget cuts.
