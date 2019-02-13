More than 1 pound of meth found during traffic stop on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – More than a pound of methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
A trooper pulled over a white Ford pickup truck for possible false plates and following too close on I-65 Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.
A K-9 officer alerted troopers to the vehicle and during a search they found one and one-quarter pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden underneath the truck. A small amount of marijuana, a syringe and more than $4,500 in cash was also confiscated.
The two people in the vehicle, Gregory Scott Nasby, 53, Columbus, Indiana and Theresa Marie Burns, 46, Columbus, Indiana were booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Nasby was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana.
Burns was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and dealing in marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.