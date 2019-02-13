MSD working to repair cave-in in Crescent Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Sewer District is working to repair a cave-in in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.
The cave-in is located at 218 Hillcrest Avenue. MSD asks anyone going in that direction, to slow down and use caution on the popular cut-through between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue.
There will be flaggers to direct traffic around the repair area.
Work will occur during daylight hours.
There is no estimate for completion as of now.
