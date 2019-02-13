‘Papa’ John Schnatter seen decked out in blue behind UK’s bench

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday night, No. 5 UK was upset by No. 19 LSU at home in Rupp Arena.
But that was not the oddest thing to happen.
Behind UK’s bench, decked out in blue, was the founder of Papa John’s -- John Schnatter.
Since a massive fallout with the University of Louisville over his use of a racial slur on a conference call, Schnatter has been a pariah.
“Papa John’s” Cardinal Stadium is no more and his name was removed from the University of Louisville business school. Schnatter also resigned from the UofL Board of Trustees.
While red is usually his color, it seems Schnatter may be switching his allegiances.
Twitter blew up at the sighting.
Some blamed him for UK’s loss.
And then there were the hot takes.
As for what exactly his appearance in blue means -- your guess is as good as ours.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.