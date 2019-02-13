Report: Ravens expected to trade Flacco, clearing way for ex-UofL star Lamar Jackson

(WAVE) - It looks like former UofL star Lamar Jackson might be the future in Baltimore.
League sources told ESPN.com on Wednesday that the Ravens will trade veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos, all but clearing the path for Louisville’s 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.
The trade can’t be made official until March 13, the first day of the new league year.
Because the teams can’t comment on the potential trade until then, it’s not clear what the Ravens would get in return, but ESPN.com reported it likely would be a mid-round selection in the NFL Draft.
NFL.com’s instant analysis of the trade listed both Jackson and Flacco among the winners in the deal, and Denver GM and President John Elway as the loser. Read more analysis here.
