Residents in Riviera Subdivision prepare for flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Restaurants are closing along the Ohio River and residents are bracing for the water too. Several residents aren’t being naive about the flood waters this year not taking any chances despite how many times they’ve been through it.
River Road was under water on Tuesday. WAVE 3 News spotted crews with LG&E turning off power at Indian Hills Trail.
Up the road in the Riviera subdivision, is William Callihan. He's lived in his home for 21 years.
"Just getting everything up put away," Callihan said. "We don't want to be caught this year without a truck. Last year we got ten feet. This year hopefully just a couple feet."
This is the 5th time Callihan has had to move things out.
"It's a lot of work," Callihan said. "We bought this house after the '97 flood it was eight feet off the ground and then we raised it up to 16 feet."
Callihan is a fabricator and has a lot of expensive equipment and he's not taking any risks with leaving it behind so he emptied out both of his garages. Last year's flood left some damage.
"We had to rebuild the whole front end of this garage, it shifted," Callihan said. "We had water all the way up to that deck right there. In here all the way up to that landing ten feet."
The hardest part about all of this, Callihan says is cleaning up. He has insurance.
"We have FEMA insurance," Callihan said. "Ours isn't expensive because our living space is above the flood the 100 year flood plain. Last year was the first year we made a claim the first year we had damage even those stairs floated up."
Callihan is already being proactive this year.
"We took pictures this morning of the building and show em the contents," Callihan said.
He's got his boat, a heater, and generator. Around Callihan are homes that MSD bought out after last years flood. Others in his neighborhood have the same idea that Callihan has and are packing up their belongings.
MSD says flood insurance is the best way to come back from a flood. Flooding is not typically covered by a homeowners insurance policy, you would need flood insurance. It is also available as a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program. MSD says a lot of times when we have floods like right now, more than likely, there won’t be enough damage for the federal government to step in and help people out so the only option is purchasing flood insurance.
"For insurance they will keep paying," MSD Flood Manager Lori Rafferty said. "It's not like a car insurance where if you have one accident they will charge you more if you have the national flood insurance they don't charge you extra till you get to the fourth claim and sometimes they will raise it a little it's not the same as normal insurance."
Louisville Metro also participates in the Community Rating System which automatically gives people up to a 35% discount on flood insurance premiums. When the rebuild and repair process starts for those impacted, MSD is reminding folks that if you live in a floodplain you have to get a permit from them before you can start to repair or build.
