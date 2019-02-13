SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Next Tuesday/Wednesday... Very tricky setup with a strong low pressure likely to develop. Strong low pressures love to cut north as we get closer in time so the potential for this to be just heavy rain cannot be ignored. Having said that, the high pressure to our north will be fairly strong and there is still a chance cold air could invade the northern side of this system for more of a wintry threat. The varying details are just too erratic to lock anything in. And that is to be expected being near a week out.