SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Very active pattern ahead with colder air getting more and more involved. This will lead to several challenges.
SNOW BOARD:
Late Friday Night/Saturday Mix/Snow. Setup to watch.
Sunday Night/Monday Rain/Mix.
Next Tuesday/Wednesday Rain or Snow or BOTH. Setup to watch.
DISCUSSION:
The video will cover these items better than typing it all out.
Here is a quick overview...
Friday Night/Saturday...trending slower and in some cases, weaker. Still a period of wet snow on the table but snowfall rate will be key on amounts and ability to overcome a “warm” ground. At the moment, this does not look to be a major system.
Sunday Night/Monday.... trending warmer with rain perhaps stealing the show. The caution here is the track still has a large enough spread in data that a mix could still get involved. We just need to trend it.
Next Tuesday/Wednesday... Very tricky setup with a strong low pressure likely to develop. Strong low pressures love to cut north as we get closer in time so the potential for this to be just heavy rain cannot be ignored. Having said that, the high pressure to our north will be fairly strong and there is still a chance cold air could invade the northern side of this system for more of a wintry threat. The varying details are just too erratic to lock anything in. And that is to be expected being near a week out.
Hang in there!
