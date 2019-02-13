Teen girl found shot outside in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager was shot in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police said.
Police were called to the 700 block of South 43rd Street at 7:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting, MetroSafe confirmed. That near West Broadway, just a few blocks from Shawnee Park.
When police arrived, they found a girl in her mid to late teens outside a home with a gunshot wound, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Emergency crews rushed the victim to University Hospital, where police said she underwent surgery. Her condition is not yet known.
Police said they do not believe the victim lived in the area. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
