Victim pulled from Prospect barn fire dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man injured late last month in a barn fire in Prospect has died.
The Jefferson County Coroners Office says James Arnold, 61, died yesterday at University of Louisville Hospital due to complications from thermal injuries.
The fire began around 6 p.m. January 30 in the 7800 block of Sutherland Farm Road. Some from the blaze could be seen for miles on the frigid night.
Firefighters pulled Arnold from the burning barn. Chief Kevin Tyler of the Harrods Creek Fire Department said the barn contained an apartment where the manager lived and the person they rescued was a visitor.
