Waypoint Residential breaks ground on Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Representatives from Waypoint Residential, the City of Jeffersonville and One Southern Indiana broke ground on an approximately 209,000-square-foot apartment complex, called the Walcott Jeffersonville, on Wednesday.
More than 200 units are planned for the new complex, which is located at 222 West Maple Street.
According to CEO Scott Lawlor, Waypoint was drawn to Jeffersonville due to its revitalization strategy and diverse and growing economy.
The development will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units plus amenities such as a pool, fitness center, café, a rooftop terrace and a spa for pets.
The complex is set be finished in mid 2020.
