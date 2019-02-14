Accident report finds dump trucks in I-264 crash were ‘not under proper control’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police have determined that two dump trucks involved in a multi-vehicle accident involving an ambulance were not under proper control by their drivers at the time.
The accident happened on the afternoon of January 7 on the Georgia Powers Expressway (I-264) near Bells Lane. A Louisville Metro EMS ambulance had pulled to the right shoulder of the interstate so the crew could deal with a combative patient. The ambulance was struck from behind by a dump truck. The collision, which destroyed the patient compartment of the ambulance, ejected both EMS crew members, according to the report.
The dump truck then hit the concrete median barrier before coming to rest.
The LMPD report says the second dump truck, which was traveling a short distance behind the first one, swerved into the left lane to avoid the crash but the driver lost control and struck two cars in that were in the left lane.
The second dump truck stopped after hitting the center median wall. The two cars it hit struck each other with one fo then coming to rest under the rear of a semi. That car overturned as a result.
Both dump trucks were owned by John R. Hobbs and Sons, Inc., of Louisville, according to the LMPD report.
Six adults and one child were rushed to hospitals for treatment. the two EMS employees, Christopher Barrett and Kristopher Haeberlin, were the most seriously injured.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.