Bowling Green minor league baseball team to change name to Sinkholes for a day

(WAVE) - It’s been five years since a sinkhole swallowed up priceless sports cars at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, and a Kentucky minor league baseball team is doing its best to keep the memmory of the event alive.
The Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Class A affiliate of the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays, will change their nickname to the Bowling Green Sinkholes for one game.
(Story continues below the tweet)
The sinkhole swallowed eight classic Corvettes on Feb. 12, 2014, but the team will mark the anniversary on Aug. 30 in a game against Lake County. First pitch for the game at Bowling Green Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Last year, the Louisville Bats changed their nickname to the Mashers, a cap-tip to the city’s bourbon culture, for one game. It was such a hit that the team has plans to do that for three more games this year on May 25, July 27 and Sept. 2.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.