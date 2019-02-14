Fiery 5-vehicle crash kills 3 on I-65 in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A fiery crash involving five vehicles killed three people and closed Interstate 65 South just north of Seymour for most of Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.
Three semis, a GMC pickup truck and an RV were involved in the crash.
It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the 54 mile marker.
ISP said traffic was slowed on I-65 South because of construction work.
A semi in the left lane at the front of the crash slowed down, followed by the driver of the pickup and the RV. A semi behind those vehicles, driven by Roger Woody, 46, of North Carolina, did not slow down and slammed into the back of the RV, causing a chain reaction crash.
The semi pushed the RV into the truck, pushing the truck into the first semi, according to ISP.
Woody’s semi also hit another semi in the right lane.
The crash caused all the vehicles to catch fire.
Everyone in the GMC pickup truck and RV were killed.
ISP identified those in the RV as Glenn Cardelli and his wife Kathryn, of Minocqua, Wisconsin.
John Mumma, 67, of Philo, Illinois was in the pickup truck.
ISP said their families have been notified.
None of the semi drivers were injured.
Due to the severity of the crash, the southbound lanes of I-65 were shutdown for nearly 12 hours. They reopened around 9:30 p.m.
ISP said the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.
