First Financial Bank offers free coin appraisals for one day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First Financial Bank in Fern Creek offered free coin appraisals to community collectors on Thursday.
Everyone was invited to stop by the location on Bardstown Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to have staff members from HCC Rare Coins take a look at their collection.
The bank is relatively new to the area and said events like this help them put their footprint on the community.
“We like to do community events, every branch does it,” Relationship Manager Sophia Jackson said. “It’s different, it goes from coin appraisals to pet adoptions and stuff like that. We want to get our name out there, we want people to come see us and know that we’re not just a cookie cutter bank - that we are actually offering all kind of products and services.”
First Financial has 158 banking centers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
