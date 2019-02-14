Flooding peaks in southern Indiana after Ohio River crests Thursday

UTICA, IN (WAVE) - High water on the Ohio River is leaving parts of WAVE country under water.
Flooding in southern Indiana brought big problems last year, this year threatening the same. The water is coming up, filling some homes along the riverfront in Utica, Indiana. Sandbag barriers do what they can to protect from the water.
The flooding that fills Utica is high in some spots but the water isn't coming up nearly as high as many in the community feared this time around.
For the past 59 years, Clarence Snelling has enjoyed the view from his front porch.
"Being able to go out here in the summer, watch the river," Snelling said.
Snelling has been through six floods. In 1997, 47 inches of water filled his home. Last year, flooding found its way inside, too. The repairs are running in the thousands and have kept him away from his favorite view for weeks.
"Come up in February, we didn't get back in here until the last of March," Snelling said.
When levels started rising this week, he and his six boys kept an eye on the Ohio to see if it would touch his home. The family can be here within 10 minutes if need be, ready to pack up and load up to higher ground but so far, that hasn’t been necessary this year.
"Not yet. We've watched it pretty close," he said.
Not all his neighbors are so lucky. Sandbags attempted to keep water out of a riverfront home that now sits in the river. Many spent the earlier part of the week packing up and moving out.
"I'd say at least 10 moved out, that's below. I don't know what's went on above," Snelling said.
The river crested at just over 28 feet Thursday morning, seven feet below the flood level here in 2018. High water continues to block roads and fill some homes around the riverfront town. Snelling has been in this home since 1960 but said if he’s forced out, that may be it for him here.
“I’m done with it," Snelling said. “I don’t even think I would attempt to come back.”
Utica isn't the only area impacted by high water. Much of the riverfront around southern Indiana has been impacted. Highway 111 in Floyd and Harrison Counties was shut down Wednesday morning by the Indiana Department of Transportation due to high water. Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino nearby closed down Tuesday for flooding.
Billy Herman Ballpark near downtown New Albany will have some serious drying out to do once water recedes. The ballparks sit under serious water.
Nearby on Falling Run Creek, high water overflows from the creek.
Blackiston Mill Road connects Clarksville to New Albany but that remains closed. High water fills some businesses and homes nearby, the area blocked off from everything but road crews and emergency responders.
Parts of downtown Jeffersonville’s riverfront remained underwater Thursday afternoon.
Down the river in downtown New Albany, parts of the bandshell sit underwater, lampposts and traffic signs poking their heads above the water. City flood leaders said they’re taking the high water seriously.
“This round of flooding, we’ve had to put in three of our six pumping stations," Chris Gardner, the New Albany Floodwater District Director, said. “We’ve not had to put in any moveable closures. We’ve had all those pumping stations staffed 24 hours a day since Monday.”
Needed upgrades to the city’s flood pump system were made in recent years, helping prepare the city for the high water brought on in 2018 and 2019.
The Ohio River crested in New Albany Thursday morning at nearly 60 feet, that’s just over seven feet lower than in 2018. Gardner said they and their equipment are prepared for mother nature. For now, they’re just watching and waiting for the water to go down.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.