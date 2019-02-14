FORECAST: Cloudy and breezy Valentine’s Day; scattered showers late

ALERTS
Snow accumulations possible overnight Friday/early Saturday
RIVER LEVELS (3 AM - THURSDAY)
Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 28.59’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast Max Rise: 28.7’ (Thursday AM)
Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 59.72’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast Max Rise: 59.7’ (Thursday AM)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase this morning as today’s cold front approaches. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s as winds gust to near 35 mph.
The cold front will bring scattered showers to the region as it slides east tonight.
Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s overnight before crashing into the 30s by sunrise Friday.
Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid-40s.
Our next system arrives Friday night into early Saturday bringing the risk of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. The best snow chances look to be north of the Parkways. Accumulations are likely across most of WAVE Country but will be dependent on air and ground temperatures.
Saturday features a brief break from the winter weather before yet another system arrives late Saturday into early Sunday.
A wintry mix may fall early Sunday morning before transitioning to rain as temperatures rise during the afternoon.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy; Mild; HIGH: 60°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Scattered showers (40%); LOW: 37°
FRIDAY: Cloudy; Rain and snow late (60%); HIGH: 49°
- WEEKEND: Snow chance overnight Friday thru early Saturday could cause slick spots
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 28.59’ FORECAST – 28.7’ (THURSDAY AM)
- 32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
- 30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
- 29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
- 28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
- 27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
- 26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
- 24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
- 23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 59.72’ FORECAST – 59.7’ (THURSDAY AM)
- 65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
- 59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
- 58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
- 55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
