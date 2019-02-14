Golden Ticket raffle to benefit KDF Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One lucky raffle winner will to attend several Kentucky Derby Festival events.
The Golden Ticket package includes:
- 2 Grandstand Box tickets to the 2019 Kentucky Oaks ($772)
- A ride for 2 people in the Friday Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race OR the Saturday Great Balloon Race® as a part of the Great BalloonFest℠ ($500)
- 2 tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball® ($400)
- 2 tickets to They’re Off!® Luncheon ($170)
- 2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville® ($300) includes drinks, food, parking, tented venue
- 2 tickets to the Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville ($260)
- 2 VIP tickets to WineFest ($170)
- 2 VIP viewing seats at the Republic Bank Pegasus® Parade ($60)
- 2 tickets to Children’s Tea® with the Derby Festival Princesses ($76)
- 2 signed 2019 KDF Official Posters ($200)
- $100 gift card for Official KDF Merchandise
- 2 complete sets of 2019 plastic Pegasus Pins and event Pins – including a Gold Pin! ($575)
- 2 memberships to KDF’s Thorobred® VIP program in 2020 ($200)
Tickets to enter the drawing cost $50. To enter click here.
The drawing will be held on March 28 during the Macy’s Presents Spring Fashion Show at Horseshoe Southern Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.