Hate Valentine’s Day? This story is for YOU!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If roses and romance aren’t your thing there’s an event tonight in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood is honoring singles and those unlucky in love.
Monnik Beer Company on East Burnett Avenue is highlighting those who feel in the dark on Valentine’s Day. It runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. If you plan to attend, you can bust out your most creative Valentine’s Day costume for a chance to win best dressed, and prizes, at the silent disco.
Maybe you’ve been holding onto some stuff belonging to your ex for too long? If you have any of their clothing lying around, bring it with you and the bar will donate it to those who are homeless in our community.
We all know Valentine’s Day photos are posted to social media faster than saying ‘I Love You’ and if you’re tired of seeing them, join in by getting your picture taken with one of the employees there for an anti-cute couple photo.
If you’re a newly single parent, or a bit nervous about going out tonight, you can join others at the bar to chat for what they call “witty Dad jokes and bad puns.”
Ten years ago more than 60 percent of adults nationwide celebrated Valentine’s Day, that’s down to just over half this year.
If you are planning to go out with a loved one tonight, click here for a list of popular, local, restaurants in WAVE Country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.