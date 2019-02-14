Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath urged to run against McConnell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Top members of the Democratic party are already eyeing a challenger for long-time Kentucky senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
According to a report from Politico, Democrat Amy McGrath met with Sen. Chuck Schumer and other key party members in January.
The group is reportedly encouraging the retired fighter pilot to enter the 2020 Senate primary race.
McGrath narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky’s sixth congressional district race last November.
