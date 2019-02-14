Kentucky Youth Advocates push for change

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While politics in Frankfort can be divisive, one group said Wednesday protecting children is a subject where all can find common ground.
That was the message delivered by the organization Kentucky Youth Advocates on Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol.
Members said 97 percent of legislators voted in favor of the bills they pushed last session, ensuring all passed.
This year, they said Senate Bill 1 is important to them. That’s the school safety bill.
They also want to see tobacco free schools statewide as well as juvenile justice and foster care reforms.
Governor Matt Bevin, (R) Kentucky, and First Lady Glenna Bevin attended in support of the cause they said is close to them.
“We’ve chopped a lot of wood, but there’s a lot more left to do and we’ll do it,” Bevin said. “We’ll get it done because this is what we’re doing. I look at this list. 97 percent is pretty outstanding.”
The advocacy group also gave awards to legislators they said have been allies to them.
