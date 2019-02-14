Man charged in LMPD officer’s death indicted on 7 charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on seven charges in connection to the Christmas Eve crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police Department detective.
Roger Burdette, 60, was indicted on one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to give right-of-way to a stopped emergency vehicle on Thursday.
Burdette was driving an MSD truck on Interstate 64 east between between Ninth and Third streets, just under the Belvedere, on Dec. 24, 2018 when he crashed into LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht’s cruiser.
Mengedoht made a traffic stop and was sitting in her cruiser when the vehicle was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Burdette admitted to arresting officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs before the crash.
MSD originally hired attorney David Lambertus to represent Burdette. In a crowded courtroom packed with LMPD officers on Jan. 7 Lambertus notified the judge that he was no longer representing Burdette, and a public defender was assigned to the case.
The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office also recused itself from the case, pending possible civil claims that would represent a conflict of interest.
