Man injured in Nelson Co. motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, KY (WAVE) - A Nelson County man is being treated for severe injuries after losing control of his motorcycle.
The accident happened around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on New Hope Road in New Haven. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Greathouse, 24, of Loretto, KY, was going at an excessive speed when he lost control of the Kawasaki ZX600.
After going onto the right shoulder of the road, the motorcycle struck a wooden fence and came to rest in a creek.
Greathouse was brought to University of Louisville Hospital by medical helicopter.
New Hope Road was closed approximately one hour while deputies completed the accident investigation.
