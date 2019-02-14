Newborns sport handmade red hats for National Heart Month

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many people are going red in the month of February to celebrate National Heart Month - including newborn babies at Baptist Health in Louisville.
Every baby born this month will receive a handmade red hat. The headgear is made by volunteers and donated to all of the babies.
The hats are specifically to help raise awareness for heart disease in both women and infants.
“Heart disease is a leading cause of death, especially among women in the state of Kentucky," NICU Nurse Manager Carrie Mullikin said. "So we have been doing this for quite a few years. Volunteers bring our red hats in, we put the red hats on our babies for the month of February and it’s just showing our support and awareness for heart disease.”
The tradition is a big hit with parents and is carried on at Baptist Health hospitals in Louisville, La Grange and Floyd County.
