North End Cafe Highlands location closing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North End Cafe is closing its location on Bardstown Road.
The restaurant made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Their pizza spot next door, Slice, will also be closing.
North End Cafe has been at the location in the Highlands for seven years. They said the spot will be taken over by 14-year employee Chef Jonathan. An exact description of what will go in the space hasn’t been released, but the restaurant said it will be a “new concept.”
The Clifton location of North End, located at 1722 Frankfort Avenue, will remain open.
The last day to visit North End and Slice on Bardstown Road is Sunday February 24.
