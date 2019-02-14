Outage maps for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities receive updates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E and Kentucky Utilities have announced major upgrades to its mobile and online power outage map. The changes will allow customers to make important decisions about what to do when their power goes out.
The upgrades include close to real time information about how outages are impacting neighborhoods. Customers can see how long it may take to get their power back and navigate around the app easier with its color and shape codes. The power outage map is also completely interactive for mobile and tablet displays for people who are on the go.
Liz Pratt, LG&E/KU media relations manager, said the upgrades give customers a better insight into what’s happening when their power goes out.
“We understand the critical services we provide here for our community and our customers,” said Pratt. “Being able to offer them more detailed near real time information in the moment they need it, this is an important service that we offer our customers now.”
People can use the mobile app without Wi-Fi and report their power outages. Icons on the map also show what caused the power to go out.
The mobile app will update with the upgrades automatically. The map can also be viewed online.
To access the map, click here.
