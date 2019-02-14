Protesters await Kentucky Supreme Court Purdue Pharma decision

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Protesters stood outside the Kentucky Capitol on Thursday morning hoping Supreme Court justices would hear their voices when it comes to a lawsuit they said is at the core of the opioid epidemic.
Demonstrators said justices could have made a ruling on the case Thursday, but ultimately did not.
The group said the court is deciding whether proceedings related to the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma will be made public.
Members of the Fed Up! Coalition and the Opioid Spoon Project said they want justices to reject the company’s motion for discretionary review and uphold a lower court’s decision to release Purdue Pharma documents.
Purdue Pharma is not affiliated with Purdue University.
Protesters said the call for action stems from a Pike County lawsuit, which was settled by the company, pertaining to allegedly illegal marketing of OxyContin, adding Purdue Pharma agreed to pay the state a $24 million settlement.
“It’s the only deposition of Richard Sackler, and not only Kentucky, but the entire country deserves to see these records,” Emily Walden, who held a sign in front of the justices parking lot Thursday morning, said.
Demonstrators said they want to see Sackler, Purdue Pharma’s former President and Chairman, held responsible.
