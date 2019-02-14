SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

The Friday night wave is interesting is that it will be fairly potent, but small....and fast. It will battle a warm layer that is in the process of cooling. And finally, a warm(ish) ground. This is a system of compromise. It will have the energy and colder air aloft to develop dynamic cooling for a burst of moderate snow. The timing of the darkness of night will aid in that transfer. Both of these are pluses for snowfall. The minuses are the warmer ground (which higher snowfall rate will overcome briefly), temperatures being near or even just above freezing to start...then dropping downward. Fast pacing will limit duration of this event and therefore amounts. Track will only feature a stripe of heavier snow. Little to nothing north of it, and a mix or just rain south. This means only about 40% of our 28 counties run the risk at a couple inches of snow (isolated higher). 30% of you will just get flurries at best or nothing at all. And the other 30% will just get rain. I will highlight these areas on the video. Even in the 40%, snow-covered roads will turn to slush then just plain wet as sunrise moves in. The snow will melt steadily throughout the day but if skies can stay cloudy, some snow could stick around into Saturday night. Due to that 40% of the snow-coverage, Winter Weather Advisories are likely to come out. Not a big event but hey, it’s something!!! BOTS!