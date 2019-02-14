UofL’s ACC opponents, sites set for next 3 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL’s ACC men’s basketball opponents have been set for the next three seasons.
Dates and times haven’t been announced, but with the league moving to a 20-game schedule next season, at least the Cards know who they’ll be playing and where through the 2021-2022 season.
Each ACC team will play two designated rivals twice in each season for the next three years, and four other repeat opponents, then will play single games against the other eight league teams (four home and four away). Louisville’s rivals will be Pittsburgh and Virginia.
The future opponents are listed out below:
2019-20
Home Opponents: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
Away Opponents: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia
2020-21
Home Opponents: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech
Away Opponents: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
2021-22
Home Opponents: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Wake Forest
Away Opponents: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.