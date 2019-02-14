Wayside Christian Mission hosts Valentine’s Day lunch for homeless women

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wayside Christian Mission celebrated Valentine’s Day by being there for homeless women in need of some love.
The group treated women to a buffet lunch at Hotel Louisville on Thursday. Guests were also able to participate in a devotion on love delivered by the chaplain, and left with a gift bag filled with treats.
Wayside hosts a number of holiday events for Louisville’s homeless population throughout the year, so Valentine’s Day was no exception. They said celebrating these kinds of holidays gives their guests a sense of normalcy.
“These ladies need to know they are valued and they are loved," Nina Mosely, Chief Operation Officer of Wayside said. "Oftentimes they come here they feel unloved, they’re at the lowest point in their life and we want them to know that they are worth taking care of.”
Wayside Christian Mission is always open to volunteers. Those wishing to help can click here.
