Yang Kee Noodle closes Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Popular Louisville-based restaurant chain Yang Kee Noodle has closed their Highlands location on Bardstown Road.
The unexpected announcement was made Thursday in a press release by founder Dan Huckstein.
“It was a great location and the neighbors were very supportive but, unfortunately, it just doesn’t fit into our new growth plan,” Huckestein said. “We believe that the best path forward is to focus on other company priorities.”
Huckestein said the location--a prime spot at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Ave.--was great, and so were the customers, but that it just didn’t meet their business goals.
All employees at the Highlands location have been offered positions to move to their other stores, Huckstein said.
The restaurant has two other locations, Oxmoor Mall in St. Matthews and Middletown Commons Shopping Center in Middleton, both of which will remain open.
The Highlands location has been removed from the company website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.