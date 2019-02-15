ALERT DAY: Falling temperatures with accumulating snow Friday night

ALERT DAYS
- FRIDAY NIGHT 2/15/19
ALERTS
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Winter Weather Advisory 6 PM to 7 AM Saturday. Expect snow, light accumulation with slushy roads/slick spots.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cold front is marching into WAVE Country this morning. Ahead of it are scattered showers and drizzle that will taper off around sunrise. Temperatures to start the day are in the 50s but will drop into the 30s by sunrise as the front marches east.
Temperatures will struggle to make it back into the low 40s this afternoon. Sunshine breaks through the clouds this morning before clouds roll back in ahead of tonight’s system. Just in time for the evening commute, rain and snow will begin creeping into our western counties. Precipitation will become more widespread tonight, switching to more snow further north and a mix across south-central Kentucky.
Those south of I-64 and especially toward the parkways have the highest potential for snow accumulation. A band of 1 to 2 inches will stretch across Kentucky, with 3 inches possible closer to the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass parkways. Minor ice accumulations are also possible in areas further south.
By sunrise Saturday, the wintry weather will be off to the east. Highs Saturday top out near 40°. Another system approaches early Sunday, bringing an initial light wintry mix that transitions over to rain through the morning.
FORECAST
FRIDAY: Light rain, sprinkles early, mostly cloudy. TEMPS: Falling into the 30s
FRIDAY NIGHT - ALERT DAY: Rain to snow likely (70% chance) with light accumulation possible. LOW: 27°
SATURDAY: Light snow/flurries early (30% chance), partly sunny. HIGH: 39°
IN THE APP >> DOWNLOAD NOW
- Hour-by-hour temperature forecast
- ALERT DAYS: Snow tonight, slick spots possible
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.