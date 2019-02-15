ALERT DAY: Some will pick up some snowfall tonight

A cold front is marching into WAVE Country this morning. Ahead of it are scattered showers and drizzle that will taper off around sunrise. Temperatures to start the day are in the 50s but will drop into the 30s by sunrise as the front marches east.
By Brian Goode | February 15, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:57 AM

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY NIGHT 2/15/19

ALERTS

  • TONIGHT: Winter Weather Advisory: 6 PM to 7 AM Saturday— some accumulation/slick roads for southern areas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cold and dry air continues to pour into WAVE Country this midday. Both will impact our next system rolling in tonight in the idea that most of it will be snow, but also in the idea that some of it will not be able to reach the ground.

This will lead to a challenging setup on snowfall totals as only a handful of our counties are at risk for a couple inches of snow, while others will either experience a mix or nothing at all. For now, the best chance at being in that “snow zone” looks to be along/south of a line from Grayson to Marion Counties. North of that line, lesser amounts of snow with some areas only getting flurries at best. Louisville will fall in that latter portion as it stands now.

The path of snowfall has been shifting 30-40 miles over the past several model runs so there will likely be additional adjustments. The good news is that this looks to be fairly quick hitting and the warm ground will turn any snow on the roads to slush. Just use caution if you have travel plans south of Louisville tonight.

Saturday looks dry and chilly. Our next system rolls in Sunday that could start with a few pockets of freezing drizzle but this looks minor right now with just plain drizzle or very light rain showers into Sunday afternoon.

Grab-N-Go: Feb. 15 Afternoon forecast

FORECAST

REST OF THE AFTERNOON: Becoming overcast, sprinkles or a few ice pellets late (10%). TEMPS: Steady in the 30s

TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Period of rain, changing to snow/sleet/freezing rain (60%), Mainly south of Louisville. LOW: 27°

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny. HIGH: 41°

