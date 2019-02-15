ALERT DAY: Some will pick up some snowfall tonight

This will lead to a challenging setup on snowfall totals as only a handful of our counties are at risk for a couple inches of snow, while others will either experience a mix or nothing at all. For now, the best chance at being in that “snow zone” looks to be along/south of a line from Grayson to Marion Counties. North of that line, lesser amounts of snow with some areas only getting flurries at best. Louisville will fall in that latter portion as it stands now.